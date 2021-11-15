Star Side Dishes for Thanksgiving

“I taught this tasty but easy recipe to our son for Thanksgiving years ago,” says Bernard, “and he’s been using it ever since. You take half-inch slices of the long part of butternut squash and place them in a pan with water, unsalted butter, and sugar. Just reduce until the squash is cooked and caramelized. The beauty of the dish is its simplicity, and the sweetness is a great complement to the richness of turkey or goose.”