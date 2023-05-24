Star-Spangled Fete at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will host a star-spangled afternoon of live music, vendors, food and drinks, games, and activities during the Red, White & Tunes Music Festival May 28. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and include performances by The Winters Brothers Band, Carter Smith, Roxx Revolt & The Velvets, and Jaded Aerosmith Tribute.

Luminary Hotel & Co. will also host a pre-festival party May 26, from 8 to 10 p.m., with a show by country music singer/songwriter Carter Smith at Chips Sports Pub. Topgolf Swing Suite bays will be available for guests to come play games, grab a bite and a drink, and meet Smith.

A selection of VIP Experience tickets and general admission tickets are available, ranging from $20 open lawn seating to a $60 VIP package. The VIP Experience package includes admission to the full event; access to private restrooms; all-day access to VIP tent, which includes a private bar, free Bacardi cocktail samples, a shade tent with tables, chairs and scattered high-tops, and more. VIP tables and chairs are available on a first come, first served basis.

General admission lawn tickets include admission to the full event. General admission ticketholders should bring their own lawn chair or blanket; no seating is provided. Guests can also take advantage of a food package add-on for $15, which includes a barbecue meal (choice of meat and two sides) and a non-alcoholic beverage (water or soda).

Make a weekend of it by booking a room at Luminary Hotel & Co. For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.