STARability Foundation Music Academy Performs Spring Recital

The students and staff of STARability Foundation’s Music Academy will celebrate music, creativity, and celebration at their “Reveling with Ravel” spring recital. The performance will take place at the Sharon and Timothy Ubben Signature Event Space at Artis—Naples May 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

This free, public performance will showcase Music Academy participants as they present original and inspired pieces reflecting the life, interests, and artistic influence of composer Maurice Ravel. The recital highlights not only the students’ musical talents, but also their personal growth and dedication throughout the year.

The Music Academy is designed for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities who have strong interests in music. Through personalized instruction and a comprehensive curriculum, including instrumental training, music theory, songwriting, and ensemble work, the program fosters creativity, confidence, and social connection.

Now in its second year, the Music Academy is a powerful platform for self-expression and community engagement. Past performances have drawn enthusiastic audiences and celebrated the transformative impact of music education.

The Music Academy is available for bookings, with proceeds helping to support STARability’s programs for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

For more information about the Music Academy or booking opportunities, contact Music Academy Director Lisa Barnett at lisa@STARability.org or visit STARability.org/music-academy.