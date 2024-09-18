STARability Foundation Receives Meaningful Gift

STARability Foundation, a nonprofit established in Southwest Florida for developmentally disabled individuals ages 14 and older, recently received a transformative gift of $5 million from Tom Golisano, local entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Formed by a small community of parents in Southwest Florida more than 40 years ago, the organization offers a variety of inclusive programs focused on vocational training, continuing education, teamwork, social engagement, and community involvement—highlighting abilities rather than disabilities. STARability continues to grow and now serves more than 360 participants through a team of 41 staff members and hundreds of volunteers.

Golisano’s gift follows STARability’s acquisition of a 5-acre property that includes an existing 42,000-square-foot, two-story building located in North Naples. This new campus will serve as a permanent center, positioning the organization for expanded services and growth.

“I am pleased to be able to provide this gift to help create a new and much-needed center where individuals … can gather, learn, and express themselves and access integrated services, therapies, and other support in a fully inclusive environment,” says Golisano.

Karen Govern, CEO of STARability Foundation, believes the new campus will become a model center, not just locally but also regionally and nationally, and considers the donation a “monumental step forward for STARability and [the] community.”