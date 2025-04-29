STARability Foundation to Host Resource Fair

STARability Foundation will host its inaugural Resource Fair for its participants and families, partners, and community members on May 8. The free event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at STARability’s Naples office (720 Goodlette-Frank Rd., Suite 400).

Offered by STARability Foundation’s Support Services department, the special event is designed to connect families and the community with education, resources, services, and businesses throughout Collier and Lee counties that can help support their loved ones with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about STARability’s innovative, community-based programming. Refreshments will be served, and two crisis canines from the Naples Police Department will provide demonstrations.

Participating local organizations and businesses include: ABLE United, Autism Collier Charter School, Autism Collier Resource Center, Center for Independent Living, Collier County Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Collier Resource Center, Collier County Sheriff’s Office Autism Support Project, David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, FGCU GIDDI, FGCU R.I.S.E., Florida Alliance for Assistive Technology, Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, N-AbleTEK, NAMI Collier County, Naples Botanical Garden, Naples Police Department: Crisis Canine Program, The Naples Players, Trailways Camp, We Rock the Spectrum Sensory Gym, We the People, By the People, For ALL the people, and more.

To learn more and RSVP, visit STARability.org/upcoming-events.