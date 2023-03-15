Starship to Perform at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater’s Rockin’ on the River Concert Series continues with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, set to hit the stage April 2 at 7 p.m. The concert will include 1970s and 1980s hits from Starship and Jefferson Starship, and a selection from Jefferson Airplane as a nod to the band’s beginnings.

Thomas and his soaring voice propelled Starship through the 1980s, and his compelling vocals established him as one of rock music’s most recognizable stars. He first made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on “Fooled Around and Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, Thomas joined Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist, recording a string of hits including “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” and “Layin’ It on the Line.” The group was renamed Starship in 1985 and went on to record three number one songs, including “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the Academy Award-nominated film Mannequin.

Starship features lead vocalist Thomas, bassist Jeff Adams, guitarist John Roth, keyboardist Phil Bennett, drummer Darrell Verdusco, and vocalist Cian Coey.

A selection of VIP, reserved seating, and general admission tickets are available, ranging from $20 to $150. Click here to purchase. Concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks served inside Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. Small lawn chairs and blankets are permitted in the general admission back lawn area.