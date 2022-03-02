Steve Forbes Heads to FGCU

Media mogul Steve Forbes will deliver the keynote address at the “Family Business: Thriving in an Ever-Changing World” conference at Florida Gulf Coast University on March 4. Other speakers include David Hoffmann, chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Companies; Shelly Stayer, co-owner and chairwoman of Johnsonville Sausage; Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware; and John Resnick, principal of The Resnick Group. Tickets are $250, with package discounts. The event raises funds for student scholarships.