Stick with It at Naples Botanical Garden

Naples Botanical Garden visitors will get to know the work of environmental artist Patrick Dougherty in two waves. The first is “The Art of Stickwork,” which opened October 1, and features 17 photographs and two original sketches of his one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings. This multimedia display provides insight into his mind, process, and materials in preparation for the North Carolina sculptor’s November transformation of 75,000 pounds of willow saplings into an immersive “Stickwork” structure on the Kapnick Caribbean Garden lawn. Once finished, Dougherty will choose a title for the installation, which will be on view for two years. “The Art of Stickwork” runs through January 9.