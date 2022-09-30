Stone Crab Season is on the Horizon

Signs of fall: more traffic, less heat, early sunsets, and the arrival of South Florida’s famous delicacy, the stone crab. The season kicks off October 15 with the luscious claws showing up on restaurant tables and seafood counters across the area as the surrounding Gulf waters yield a bounty of succulent sea treasure. Celebrate the tasty crustacean at the annual Naples Stone Crab Festival, which hits the waterfront at historic Tin City October 28-30. Festivalgoers will enjoy heaps of fresh claws along with live music, art, and family-friendly activities.

One place to buy super-fresh stone crab all season is at the family-owned Grimm’s Stone Crab Inc. in the “Stone Crab Capital of the World,” Everglades City. It’s fun to visit the docks and see the catch come off the boat. Be sure to pick up the necessary mallets and shell crackers along with Key lime pie while you’re there.

