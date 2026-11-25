Who: NextGen Speaker Series
What: An unforgettable luncheon with NASCAR Legend Rusty Wallace
Where: Arthrex One Conference Center, Naples
Photos by Nicole Danielle Photography
Southwest Florida leaders gathered for an engaging luncheon to meet and hear inspiring stories from NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace, who is celebrated as the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, the 1984 Rookie of the Year, and a 55-time Cup Series race winner
Who: NextGen Speaker Series
What: An unforgettable luncheon with NASCAR Legend Rusty Wallace
Where: Arthrex One Conference Center, Naples
Photos by Nicole Danielle Photography
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