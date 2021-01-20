Strike a Pose with Naples Art

Devotees of the annual fashion showcase, Scene to be Seen: A Runway Art Show, can claim their seats for the event, now scheduled for February 5

Looking ahead to next month, fans of Naples Art’s annual fashion showcase, Scene to be Seen: A Runway Art Show, can claim their seats for the event, which was postponed from the fall and is now scheduled for February 5. The show will spotlight 33 looks created by 15 artists, nine of whom are new to the runway this year. Scene to be Seen is the nonprofit’s major annual fundraiser that supports its educational programs.

Like all cultural organizations, Naples Art has been undergoing extreme pandemic-related financial duress. There are 40 in-person tickets ($231) for the Red, White, and Bubble Reception, which includes pre- and post-cocktail parties where attendees can meet the designers and view their looks up-close. There will be unlimited tickets ($31) for the fashion show livestream so local supporters can participate from the comfort of home, while event organizers hope to reach a national, or even international, viewership.