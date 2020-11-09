Styles Notes for the Haute Hostess

The return of the house dress elevates at-home entertaining

Emilio Pucci Resort 2021 A simplistic silhouette and pastel palette create effortless elegance.

Glitter Gal Flat sandals in pink ($1,370), Rene Caovilla

Lovely Lavender Mini purple bag with gold handle ($995), Versace

Chic Chandeliers Valentino Garavani Resort 2020 earrings ($1,100), similar styles, Valentino, Marissa Collections, Naples

Cool Cuff Maltese Cross Chrome tourmaline and amethyst cuff (price upon request), Verdura, Marissa Collections, Naples

Razzle Dazzle Roxy rhinestone kitten pumps ($458), Cult Gaia, Saks Fifth Avenue locations

Dinner Date Story shoulder bag ($2,890), Alexander McQueen

Posh Petals Grosgrain bag with floral embroidery and crystal handle ($4,495), Jimmy Choo

Orange Crush Tituba flat jewel sandals in orange ($960), Manolo Blahnik

Style Notes

GO LOW: Polish your look off with an embellished flat sandal or jeweled kitten heel.

BLING RING: Stash your touch-up and night-in necessities in a circle-handle handbag.

SHINE BIG: Opt for one major piece of statement jewelry to accent your ensemble.