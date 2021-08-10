Succulent Traditions

In the middle of August, Italy stops to celebrate Ferragosto. The name derives from Feriae Augusti, the festival of emperor Augustus, who made the 1st of August a day of rest after weeks of hard work in the agricultural sector. As the holiday was created for political reasons, the Catholic Church decided to move the date to the 15th of August, which is the Assumption of Mary, allowing them to include this in the festivity. During the Mussolini era, the celebration of Ferragosto grew to include family travel, which included packed lunches, and today the packed lunch is a popular way of celebrating the holiday for many Italians.

Grappino, the rustic Italian restaurant created by Chef Fabrizio Aielli, will commemorate Ferragosto on Saturday, August 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Tents in the parking lot will serve a special porchetta sandwich on slices of freshly made Tuscan pizza focaccia. A sandwich and soft drink will cost $9, and customers may add a Peroni beer for one dollar extra. Patio dining as well as takeout will be available (drinks included).

Grappino

90 9th St. North

(239) 331-4325

grappinonaples.com