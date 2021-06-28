Summer Libations

At Sails, the bar program receives the same meticulous attention to detail as the food, wine list, décor and service. Not surprisingly, many of the cocktails have nautical themes: Passion de Mer, Paper Boat, Bow Tai, First Mate, Captain 007, The Pirate, and Sailor’s Dream. The list changes frequently, and recipe development and naming is a collaborative effort among the bar team and the owners, Corinne Ryan and Veljko Pavicevic. Each drink is meticulously prepared from scratch, using the freshest ingredients, in full view of the guests.

Lost at Sea is a customer favorite and one of the most frequently requested craft cocktails:

Lost at Sea

2 oz Beluga Noble Vodka

1/4 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz lime juice (freshly squeezed is best)

1/2 oz pomegranate juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 sage leaf

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass, then garnish with the sage leaf.