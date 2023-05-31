Summer Sangria Recipe

This month we celebrate the summer solstice, the official start of summer and the longest day of the year. The height of the season brings sun-ripened fruit and many garden blooms to the table. Pair juicy strawberries with June’s birth flower, the rose, in the form of a chilled blush-hued wine, and you’ll have a simple yet satisfying midsummer refreshment.

Summer Sangria

Ingredients

1 cup rose syrup (recipe below)

1 cup organic strawberries, sliced

1 / 4 cup Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

cup Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao 1 cup fresh pressed lemon juice

1 / 4 cup fresh pressed grapefruit juice

cup fresh pressed grapefruit juice 1 750 ml bottle Channé Rosé

1 750 ml bottle sparkling wine

Culinary-grade rose petals for garnish

Combine all ingredients except the sparkling wine in a punch bowl or pitcher and allow to synergize in the refrigerator for an hour. Add the sparkling wine before serving and garnish with rose petals and fresh strawberries.

Rose Syrup Ingredients

2 tbsp. culinary-grade dried roses

1 / 2 cup organic strawberries

cup organic strawberries 1 cup filtered water

1 cup organic agave

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and stir until the agave fully dissolves. Remove from the heat and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain into a clean jar, cover, and keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.