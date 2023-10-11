Sunday in the Park with the Naples Concert Band

Visit Cambier Park on October 15 for the first performance of the 2023-24 season of the Naples Concert Band. New conductor and music director J. Steven Moore will lead the band in their fifty-second season. Upon his retirement as associate dean of undergraduate studies at the University of Miami Frost School of Music this past summer, Moore chose to move to Naples.

The former director and conductor of the concert band, Harris Lanzel, had recently retired, so it was fortuitous timing for the community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting music education and enriching the lives of its members and the community. The band is perfectly poised to continue reaching new heights of musical service to the Naples community. Admission to the afternoon concert is free.