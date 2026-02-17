Sunshine Ace Hardware Donates $500,000 to Children’s Miracle Network

Sunshine Ace Hardware’s annual Holiday Round Up raised $56,489, pushing the Naples-based company’s cumulative fundraising total for Children’s Miracle Network above the $500,000 mark.

From November 1 to December 24, customers at Sunshine Ace Hardware stores in Collier County, Lee County, Charlotte County, and Pinellas County, as well as customers at Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware locations in Manatee County, rounded up their purchases or donated specific dollar amounts at check-out. Sunshine Ace Hardware also matched a portion of donations. The 2025 Holiday Round Up campaign brought the cumulative fundraising total to $544,541 in support of Children’s Miracle Network.

Donations made at Sunshine Ace Hardware stores in Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties support Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida through Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that helps cover the costs of patient services for children and families, charitable care for patients lacking sufficient funds or insurance, and education programs for patients, families and the community. Donations at Sunshine Ace Hardware in Pinellas County and Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware stores in Manatee County support Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg through Children’s Miracle Network.

Donations also allow hospitals to purchase life-saving equipment and provide vital health care services, innovative research and child life services.

For more information, visit sunshineace.com.