Supercars Roll onto Fifth

Back for its seventeenth year, the Cars on 5th Concours raises funds for hunger, homeless, and addiction recovery operations at St. Matthew’s House

Naples’ largest one-day event takes place February 6, with masks required to enter. Now in its seventeenth year, the Cars on 5th Concours raises funds for hunger, homeless, and addiction recovery operations at St. Matthew’s House. View a dazzling showcase of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, Lotuses, and classic, rare, and exotic autos from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before the main event, check out the inaugural Naples Auto Market, an auction of 30 curated beauties February 5.

Attendees will receive a Cars on 5th admissions facemask when they purchase their tickets ($30 general, $80 for VIP) to the spectacle held along Fifth Avenue South, organized by the Ferrari Club of Naples. “The mask is your wristband this year,” says Bob Irzyk, director of marketing and communications for St. Matthew’s House.

Past years have seen upwards of 30,000 attendees and 650 cars, says Irzyk, including a $12-million-plus 1953 Jaguar displayed last year. Irzyk can’t predict how many cars will be exhibited but he’s certain, “If you love cars, this is the event you want to check out. It includes every luxury brand you can think of.”

The event kicks off February 4 with the evening Jetport Reception at the Elite Jets hangar and tarmac featuring exotic cars, airplanes, cigars, cocktails, and live music at the Naples Airport ($200). The three-day weekend is being branded as The Naples Automotive Experience.