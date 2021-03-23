Supremely Entertaining

Tribute to Diana Ross
performed by LaTraia Savage
Wednesday, March 31 (2 Shows)
Grappino invites you on Wednesday, March 31 to a night of soul and pop with a tribute to Diana Ross. LaTraia Savage will be performing and singing some iconic songs of the Motown legend. Guests will have the opportunity to choose between two shows starting at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. while Grappino’s culinary team will prepare a four-course Dinner:
Menu:
First Course
Artisanal Mixed Greens | Avocado, cherry tomato, crispy onions, buttermilk dressing
Second Course
Ricotta & spinach angolotti | roasted red bell pepper cream, green peas, Parmesan
Third Course
Wild Striped Bass | eggplant caponata, curried yogurt drops
Dolce
Key Lime cheesecake
Cost: $75 per person
Please note that for the safety of our guests and according to CDC guidelines, the event will be held on the outside patio.
Due to high demand and limited seating, guests are encouraged to RSVP at their earliest convenience to (239) 331 4325.
About LaTraia Savage:
EXPLOSIVE, ALLURING, ELECTRIFYING, SULTRY and SASSY are all words used to describe LaTraia Savage, “Tampa Bay’s Diva of the music and entertainment biz!”
LaTraia Savage is a vocalist well-known for covering a wide variety of genres, including Jazz, R&B, Country, Big Band, Dance, Motown and more. She has opened shows for several national acts including Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, The S.O.S. Band, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Brian Culbertson and others. And currently, she’s touring with the legend, Glenn Leonard (former lead singer of The Temptations), Bertie Higgins (songwriter and producer of Key Largo) and R&B heart-throb Christopher Williams.
