Supremely Entertaining

Tribute to Diana Ross

performed by LaTraia Savage

Wednesday, March 31 (2 Shows)

Grappino invites you on Wednesday, March 31 to a night of soul and pop with a tribute to Diana Ross. LaTraia Savage will be performing and singing some iconic songs of the Motown legend. Guests will have the opportunity to choose between two shows starting at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. while Grappino’s culinary team will prepare a four-course Dinner:

Menu:

First Course

Artisanal Mixed Greens | Avocado, cherry tomato, crispy onions, buttermilk dressing

Second Course

Ricotta & spinach angolotti | roasted red bell pepper cream, green peas, Parmesan

Third Course

Wild Striped Bass | eggplant caponata, curried yogurt drops

Dolce

Key Lime cheesecake

Cost: $75 per person

Please note that for the safety of our guests and according to CDC guidelines, the event will be held on the outside patio.

Due to high demand and limited seating, guests are encouraged to RSVP at their earliest convenience to (239) 331 4325.

About LaTraia Savage:

EXPLOSIVE, ALLURING, ELECTRIFYING, SULTRY and SASSY are all words used to describe LaTraia Savage, “Tampa Bay’s Diva of the music and entertainment biz!”

LaTraia Savage is a vocalist well-known for covering a wide variety of genres, including Jazz, R&B, Country, Big Band, Dance, Motown and more. She has opened shows for several national acts including Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, The S.O.S. Band, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Brian Culbertson and others. And currently, she’s touring with the legend, Glenn Leonard (former lead singer of The Temptations), Bertie Higgins (songwriter and producer of Key Largo) and R&B heart-throb Christopher Williams.