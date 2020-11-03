Swanky Safety

Social distancing is a requirement of the moment, but The Continental has been offering it since opening in 2014. At this Third Street mainstay, guests can sit at one of five private cabanas on the terrace, available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We based the idea on a similar outdoor table at Campiello,” says Michael Smith, full-service director of operations for D’Amico and Partners. “We realized that customers wanted an area that was exclusive and private, and we wanted to make the concept more available.”

Tuuci constructed the enclosures using stainless-steel frames and a waterproof canvas fabric. Water-cooled fans provide increased airflow and also allow the temperature to be reduced up to 10 degrees on a hot day. Although the two larger cabanas can accommodate up to 10 guests, seating was limited to six during and after the quarantine.

“Traditionally, hospitality was always about great food and service,” says Smith. “Now it’s also about making sure our guests feel safe.”