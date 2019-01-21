Sweet dream essentials

Native Americans used dream catchers to protect sleeping members of the tribe, mainly children and babies, from bad dreams and nightmares. Made of a small wooden hoop, the charm is covered in an imitation spider web with sacred items attached, usually feathers or beads that dangle from the bottom. Legend has it that negative dreams and thoughts are caught in the web, while good dreams pass through and gently slide down the feathers to the person sleeping below. When the morning sun hits the web, the bad dreams are destroyed. On a practical level, dream catchers can act as a helpful coping mechanism for young children who struggle with nightmares or sleep anxiety. You can find some beautifully crafted dream catchers in Naples at Silver Eagle Gallery, Goddess I Am, and The Lady from Haiti.