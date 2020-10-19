Sweet Seafood

Hogfish Harry’s, Naples’ newest seafood restaurant, has opened at the Parkshore Resort in the space formerly occupied by Island Gypsy Café. Set amidst a unique tropical oasis, it was created by veteran restaurateur Jerry Alajajian and his fiancé, Dayle Westover. The kitchen will be supervised by Everett Fromm, formerly the Executive Chef at 7th Avenue Social.

According to Fromm, the menu will be 90% seafood and will naturally include hogfish, a moist, delicate fish sometimes confused with hog snapper. Stocks, sauces, bases and pastas will be house-made, and fish will be sourced from local and regional fishmongers in Key West, as well as national and international fisheries in Hawaii and the Yucatan Peninsula. Fromm’s goal is to “challenge our guests’ palates and introduce them to unique ingredients and flavor combinations.”

The menu features diverse and inventive dishes such as Fromm’s signature Monkfish Bucco; Grilled Hogfish, Lemongrass Rice, Blistered Asparagus and Mandarin Chili Sauce, and Miso Chilean Sea Bass. Hogfish Harry’s beverage list is focused on wines from the United States, Europe, Australia and South America, as well as tropical-inspired cocktails ranging from the classic Mojito and Sangria, to signature drinks such as the Crazy Cuban.

Hogfish Harry’s lively atmosphere is anchored by a 16-seat bar offering a menu of light bites and tropical inspired drinks. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and serve lunch, Happy Hour, dinner and Bar Bites. Takeout will be available for the general public.

For more information, call 239-776-7623 or visit www.HogfishHarrys.com.