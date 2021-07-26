Swirl & Sip

The modern history of Silverado Vineyards began in 1976, when Ron and Diane Miller purchased vineyard land in Yountville, in the heart of Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District. Although the Millers originally intended to be grape growers, they soon were bottling wine under their own label. Today the award-winning winery produces Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Explore the wines of Silverado Vineyards on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m., when Barbatella’s culinary team will prepare the following menu:
First course
Ahi tuna tartare | cured fennel | cherry tomato | lime elderflower parfum
Millers Ranch Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Second course
Seared scallop | pearled potatoes | porchetta broth | apple truffle slaw
Carneros Vineburg Chardonnay 2018
Third course
Slow braised wild boar & Swiss chard ravioli | pecorino | liquid pot roast drops
Napa Valley Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Fourth course
Lamb shank | saffron rice budino | French beans | hazelnut | cherry verjus
GEO Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Dolce
Chocolate decadence tart
Cost: $115 per person; for reservations, call 239 263-1955.
Barbatella is promising a unique experience limited to only the first few respondents, since the restaurant will maintain social distancing and follow the current guidelines for their guests’ and employees’ safety and well-being.
