Swirl & Sip

The modern history of Silverado Vineyards began in 1976, when Ron and Diane Miller purchased vineyard land in Yountville, in the heart of Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District. Although the Millers originally intended to be grape growers, they soon were bottling wine under their own label. Today the award-winning winery produces Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Explore the wines of Silverado Vineyards on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m., when Barbatella’s culinary team will prepare the following menu:

First course

Ahi tuna tartare | cured fennel | cherry tomato | lime elderflower parfum

Millers Ranch Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Second course

Seared scallop | pearled potatoes | porchetta broth | apple truffle slaw

Carneros Vineburg Chardonnay 2018

Third course

Slow braised wild boar & Swiss chard ravioli | pecorino | liquid pot roast drops

Napa Valley Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Fourth course

Lamb shank | saffron rice budino | French beans | hazelnut | cherry verjus

GEO Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Dolce

Chocolate decadence tart

Cost: $115 per person; for reservations, call 239 263-1955.

Barbatella is promising a unique experience limited to only the first few respondents, since the restaurant will maintain social distancing and follow the current guidelines for their guests’ and employees’ safety and well-being.