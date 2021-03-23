Swirl, Sniff, Sip

If you can’t get to Sonoma in the near future, let Sonoma come to you. Tom Cassata, owner of Cassata Vineyards in Glen Ellen’s Valley of the Moon, opened Cru Wine Club, a tasting room in Bonita Springs in November.

Designed by local publicist Patti Genko, the space holds 12 guests at a communal tasting table. “We’re hosting daily happy hours and bringing in visiting chefs to cater wine dinners,” Genko says. “The atmosphere is warm and cozy, and guests can view virtual presentations of the vineyards as they experience the wines. It gives Tom a chance to explain his winemaking philosophy.”

Cassata Vineyards is built on a foundation of bio-sustainable farming, a “spiritual and holistic agricultural approach which encourages soil, plants, and animals to work together.” The vines, which yield 1,500 cases of wine in a typical vintage, are augmented by olive trees that are harvested to make the winery’s proprietary brand of extra-virgin olive oil.

The Cru wine list features vintages of Cassata’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel (under the Utopium label), and the experience allows guests to tour a vineyard without leaving home.