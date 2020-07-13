Tacos al Pastor

Long before fusion cuisine was officially invented, the migration of people from continent to continent created some interesting culinary crosscurrents. When Lebanese immigrants came to Mexico, they brought their fondness for spit-roasted pork with them. The dish was adapted to local culture and served in a warm tortilla with a variety of garnishes.

Turco Taco pays homage to this tradition with the following recipe.

For one taco:

1 tortilla

2 oz. pork

1 tsp. pineapple

4-5 pieces pickled red onion

2 leaves cilantro

Preparation:

First, slice the pork into ¼” slices. Turco Taco uses a combination of pork loin and pork butt, hormone-free and antibiotic-free.

Marinate the pork in a mixture of Turkish pepper paste, mint and Mexican chilis for 48 hours.

Stack the pork on a spit for roasting in a vertical rotisserie.

Cook until tender and juicy, then place in a corn tortilla (Turco Taco uses homemade tortillas, but you can substitute your favorite store-bought brand). Top with freshly diced pineapple, pickled red onion and cilantro.