Tasteful Tunes

In addition to serving authentic versions of regional Italian dishes, Barbatella restaurant offers music-themed nights that can turn dinner into a concert.

On Tuesday, April 13, Chef Fabrizio Aielli’s rustic trattoria will host a night of live opera music paired with a special four-course dinner menu. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Opera Naples Director Livio Ferrari will be singing a selection of classic arias to the accompaniment of a guest pianist. The culinary team will provide their own inspired offering:

First course:

Arugula & Shaved Fennel Salad

Fall spiced apples | dry ricotta | lemon & thyme vinaigrette

Second course:

Campanelle Pasta

Porchetta Ragu | tomato | spinach | pecorino romano

Third Course:

Snapper Fillet

Roast cauliflower gratin | French beans | datterino tomato

Dolce:

Tiramisu Classic

The cost is $65 per person, and reservations can be made at 239-263-1955. Be sure to reserve early, as previous Opera Nights have sold out!

Most Naples residents are familiar with international musical comedy entertainer Jimmy Keys: he puts on a high energy variety show packed with comedy, visual musical impressions and Broadway songs. Jimmy has captivated audiences around the world, and he’ll be rocking Barbatella on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 8:30 p.m. An additional charge of $20 per person will be added to your bill, and the restaurant will follow all current CDC guidelines with regard to social distancing. Once again, be sure to reserve early, as space is limited and Jimmy is always a popular attraction.