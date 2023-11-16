Thanksgiving Dining

Baleen Naples

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort‘s award-winning, beachfront restaurant will serve a prix fixe menu of elevated holiday favorites on Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 8 p.m., for $115 per person. The meal begins with a choice between Farmer Mike’s sweet honey squash soup and an artisan greens salad, served with poached pear, pecan praline, pomegranate seeds, shropshire blue, banyuls vinaigrette.

For the mains, dig into a traditional roasted turkey, served with pomme puree, wild mushroom stuffing, haricot vert, and cranberry demi; a slow-roasted prime rib, served with a potato and oven-dried tomato gratin, and au jus; mushroom-crusted black grouper, accompanied by saffron-lavender risotto, wilted rainbow swiss chard, and Florida orange cardamom demi; and a truffle polenta cake, complemented by green pea puree, goat cheese, wild mushrooms, and pickled Fresno peppers.

For dessert, indulge in classics such as pumpkin pie with cardamom-spiced whipped cream or a pecan tart with Chantilly cream.

To reserve, click here.

Luminary Hotel & Co.

The downtown Fort Myers hotel’s six dining outlets will pull out all the stops in honor of Turkey Day. At The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe feast, including a choice of entrée with soup or salad and dessert. Reservations are requested.

For a more laid-back holiday, Ella Mae’s Diner will serve a Thanksgiving Plate, featuring Ella’s roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, buttermilk whipped potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, giblet gravy, and orange cranberry sauce, for $25. Seating is first come, first served. If an catching a view of the ocean—and a football game—is more your speed, enjoy a plate at Oxbow Bar & Grill, plus a slice of pumpkin pie. Reservations are requested.

At the hotel’s Lobby Bar, Beacon Social Drinkery, and Chips Sports Pub, guests can watch the day’s football games while enjoying festive cocktails and craft beer drafts. At Dean Street Coffee Roastery & Retail, fuel the fun with a caffeine fix and snacks.

To reserve, click here.

Naples Grande Beach Resort

Keeping with tradition, the resort will offer its annual Thanksgiving Feast To-Go, packed with a 20- to 22-pound cider-brined turkey, brioche and rosemary stuffing, French butter-whipped yukon potatoes, butter and honey-glazed carrots, french beans and caramelized shallots, late harvest green salad, sweet rolls, giblet pan gravy, and pumpkin and Dutch apple pies. The To-Go Feast serves eight people and is $349.

For every feast purchased, Naples Grande will donate one turkey to the St. Matthews House, a nonprofit organization that fights homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

To place an order by 5 p.m. on November 20, click here. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to noon on November 23. Reheating instructions will be provided.

The Catch of the Pelican will also host Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 8 p.m. on November 23. For reservations, visit OpenTable or email dining@naplesgrande.com.