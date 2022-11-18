Thanksgiving Feasts at Naples Grande Beach Resort

This Thanksgiving (November 24), Naples Grande Beach Resort will dish out two dining options for locals and visitors looking to enjoy the resort’s culinary offerings.

The resort will offer its annual Thanksgiving Feast To-Go, putting a stress-free spin on Thanksgiving dinner. The Thanksgiving Feast To-Go includes a 20- to 22-pound sage and apple-roasted turkey, classic brioche and rosemary stuffing, French butter whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, butter and honey glazed carrots, French beans and caramelized shallots, harvest salad, sweet rolls, giblet pan gravy, and traditional pumpkin and Dutch apple pies. Priced at $349, the feast serves eight people.

The full feast menu is available and can ordered here. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on November 20. Pickup will be held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on November 24. Reheating instructions will be provided.

For every Thanksgiving Feast To-Go purchased, Naples Grande will donate one turkey to the St. Matthews House, a nonprofit organization that helps fight homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

For those looking to dine out this year and leave the cooking to Naples Grande, The Catch of the Pelican will host a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from 12 to 8 p.m. The full dine-in menu is available here. For reservations, locals and guests can book via OpenTable here or email dining@naplesgrande.com.