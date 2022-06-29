The Artistic Ascent of Mally Khorasantchi

Mally Khorasantchi, a local painter and resident since 1992, has experienced the evolution of Artis—Naples, but she couldn’t foresee that one of her own works would one day be acquired for The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

Now, her mixed-media triptych, Faked News XIII, is featured in the museum’s “Recent Acquisitions: 2019–Present” through January 8, 2023. “It is a dream come true for a painter to be included in this fantastic collection,” she says. Faked News XIII started as a collage “with many different pieces, cutouts, and shapes—very unorganized, some parts clean and white—too much information,” she explains of the work created in 2017. “All objects are clearly seen but make no sense in the combination.”

Another piece by the German-born artist from her Oasis series was acquired by the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples. The abstract painting incorporates biomorphic forms such as birds, fish, and roses.

Her work is represented at Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York City and Harmon-Meek|Modern in Naples, which is hosting a solo exhibition of her work in November. Kristine Meek says her work “resonates with us for its bold colors and thought-provoking juxtapositions of subjects within her work.”