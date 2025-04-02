The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail Debuts

The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail, featuring significant works of modern and contemporary art, recently made its debut. This dynamic outdoor exhibition along Pelican Bay Boulevard, created to enrich Naples’ cultural landscape, stems from a collaborative project between Artis—Naples and Pelican Bay Foundation. “By situating these remarkable sculptures along the walking path, we create a space where art and environment enhance one another, inviting reflection and discovery outside of the traditional gallery setting,” says Courtney McNeil, director and chief curator for The Baker Museum.

The selection of sculptures—curated from the museum’s permanent collection and loans—includes works by renowned artists, such as Stance, a 19-foot steel sculpture by Albert Paley; John Henry’s Tequila Sunrise, a 25-foot enameled aluminum piece; and Lothar Nickel’s Snufflegator, a whimsical, alligator-shape work made from white Carrara marble.

The Sculpture Trail makes “art visible, accessible, and inspiring for all,” says Kathleen van Bergen, CEO and president of Artis—Naples. Visitors can access the trail for a self-guided tour anytime. Docents at The Baker Museum offer weekly outdoor sculpture tours every Thursday at 10 a.m., November through May.