Parties The Baker Museum By Site Staff - February 26, 2020

George and Nancy Woltz
Lynne Haarlow, Mary Anne Goldberg, Don and Ruth Epstein
Jody and Gerald Lippes
Jonathan Sonne, Louis A. Simpson, Rebecca Lambert
Jordan Schnitzer, Patty and Jay Baker
Hanna and Andrew Cummins, Enid and Jerry Weygandt, Sharon and Tim Ubben
Marion Weiss, Kimberly K. Querrey, Nele Rzad, Kathleen van Bergen, Linda Flewelling
Michael Manfredi and Marion Weiss
Vicki Cooper, Alan Einhorn

WHAT: A celebration of the reopening of The Baker Museum exhibitions
HAILS: The opening of the renovated and expanded Baker Museum, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
WHERE: Artis—Naples
