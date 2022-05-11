The Beautiful Age on View at Naples Art

Step into the decadent world of late-1800s Paris with “Toulouse-Lautrec: Master of the Belle Époque” at Naples Art through June 12. The exhibit features more than 60 original drawings and 100 drypoint prints, etchings, illustrations, and original posters. “It is rare to see so many original drawings by a renowned artist,” says Naples Art Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Iorizzo. She adds that the artist’s works “are imprinted on our collective imagination. The posters he created were produced and disseminated all over Paris throughout the 1890s and are inextricably linked to French culture, and Paris in particular. It’s a subject and style that many people enjoy.”