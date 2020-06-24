The Berkeley Launches Blue Bar Bikes Cocktail Service

The Knightsbridge neighborhood of London will soon be a sea of blue. On June 22, The Berkeley Hotel’s Blue Bar launched a bespoke cocktail service and a new Blue Bar Bike fleet to deliver some of the hotel bar’s legendary tipples right to neighbors’ doorsteps.

SW1X residents can order any classic cocktail from the Blue Bar’s menu and have it delivered free of charge. Better yet, The Blue Bar team will whiz to neighbors doors via their new wheels to satisfy these cravings, and mix the drinks there and then. Up to six servings of two types of cocktail can be whipped up per delivery and poured into the customers’ own glasses, but those looking to complete the Blue Bar experience can purchase glassware from the locale itself.

Bottled cocktails are also available for delivery. Beautifully presented in Blue Bar-clad glass, these include favorites such as the Negroni, Old Fashioned, Pear Tommy’s, and Pimm’s Cup.

The Blue Bar is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. To celebrate, the staff at the famed London spot wanted to bring some social distancing-safe cheer to the neighborhood. This new chapter will see the bar, mobile, for the very first time.