The Birdwatchers to Headline Naples Ukulele Festival

Internationally acclaimed group The Birdwatchers and regional artists Kirk Jones and The Mungos will headline the inaugural HUGS (Happy Ukulele Group) Naples Ukulele Festival on April 14 at St. John the Evangelist Church (625 111th Street N.), from noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Programs at Baker Senior Center Naples.

The ukulele has taken a hold in Naples with the local Happy Ukulele Group, which meets weekly at Baker Senior Center for beginner lessons and advanced jams. The club has 60 regular members and expects that number to double or triple over the next year as they play more benefit concerts in the area.

The festival will include advanced workshops at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., followed by free beginner lessons at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. A VIP champagne reception kicks off at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Birdwatchers, featuring Kim Bjerga, Clark Holmes, and Andy Nufer, will perform a varied set list that bridges musical genres. The group has performed at special events and festivals all over the United States, as well as in Tahiti and Australia.

Kirk Jones is a semi-professional musician who teaches and performs in and around Huntsville, Alabama. Jones will co-headline the event with Vinnie and Norine Mungo. Hailing from Dunedin, the Mungos perform numerous concerts and festivals through the year and provide workshops in Ukulele techniques.

Tickets are $10-$20. Family of four ticket packages are $40. An All-Day Gold Pass, which includes breakfast, two workshops, VIP Reception, and concert, is $50. Couples’ packages, including VIP champagne reception and VIP concert seating, are $75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.