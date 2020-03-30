The Calm of the Wild

For nature photographer Dennis Goodman, it’s all about the crop and the pop—of color, that is.

“I find the uniqueness of a subject through composition and lighting,” says the Minneapolis native, who’s lived in Naples since 1985. “Normally, people wouldn’t crop a hawk the way I did [photo above], but I try to find the soul of the bird. I don’t want to just take a picture. I want my work to be an art form with a unique pose and an impact that changes people.”

A former property manager, the father of two changed careers “in a leap of faith,” he says. “Photography was always my way to relieve stress, and I didn’t think about anything else when I was outdoors. When I was growing up, I’d take off and go to the woods, but I didn’t start photography until after I lived in Florida. I followed my passion and have been doing it full-time since 2008.”

The self-trained lensman, who credits the mentorship of Florida wilderness photographer Clyde Butcher, has a studio in Naples; sells at art shows during season; and has a booming commercial business, with images on display in high-rises, hotels, hospitals, and office buildings throughout the state.

“I stay so busy October through April that I do most of my shooting in the summer,” says Goodman, whose wife, Kristen, works as a photo organizer, scanner, and archivist. “You have to be patient to shoot in nature, but you also have to respect the wildlife, whether it be a butterfly or an alligator. For me, every trip is a spiritual expedition.”