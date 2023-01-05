The Cleansing Cocktail Hour

With a long week (month?) of holiday indulgence behind you, it’s time to kick off 2023 with a celebratory sip you can feel good about. Whether you plan on partaking in Dry January or prefer a mindful ethos all year long, you’ll love this green drink for a cleansing cocktail hour, with or without spirits. The Smoky Stalker uses Lillet Blanc and mezcal as its base, with the complementary vegetal notes of fresh market greens for a synergistic flavor profile.

The Smoky Stalker

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 celery stalks, washed, trimmed, and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 Persian cucumbers, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices

1 thin slice of serrano pepper, deseeded

1 small bunch cilantro, washed and chopped

1 1/ 2 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup

1 1/ 2 oz. Ilegal Mezcal

4 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 cup ice

Add all ingredients to a blender and pulse until well blended. Strain into a glass with fresh ice and enjoy with extra lime wedges and an optional salt rim.