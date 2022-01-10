The Club Room at Campiello Reopens for the Season

The Club Room at Campiello has resumed music and dining services for the 2022 season. In January 2020, Campiello debuted the 2,000-square-foot, 96-seat space, including a reclaimed barn wood ceiling, commissioned art, and hand-picked furniture accents. Open seasonally, the space features live music, luxe wine pairings and a menu of elevated Italian fare.

“The Club Room has enabled us to build upon the ambiance and energy of Campiello, while introducing the best of Italian style, impeccable cuisine, wine, cocktails and live music,” said Richard D’Amico, D’Amico & Partners co-owner. “We look forward to sharing this experience with our beloved community again this winter.”

From January to April 2022, guests of The Club Room will enjoy a four-course tasting menu for $150 per person. Dishes include lobster cappuccino with whipped sherry; house-made tagliarini pasta with robiola beurre blanc and Osetra caviar; braised veal with sunchoke purée, brown butter, and carrot; Roman apple cake; and more.

This year, The Club Room will bring live music to Naples seven nights per week with music by acclaimed jazz musician and recording artist Benny Weinbeck, along with Vanessa Trouble and a rotating lineup of musicians:

January: The Great American Song Book, featuring songs from Ella Fitzgerald and Blossom Dearie.

February: Jazz, with songs from Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughn and Nancy Wilson.

March: Bossa Nova, with songs from Sade and Astrud Gilberto

April: 1960s: Songs from Dusty Springfield and Shirley Bassey

The Club Room will be accepting reservations from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the tasting menu. Live music performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, click here.