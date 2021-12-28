The Continental Reopens for Lunch

After a temporary closure, The Continental is once again open for lunch and features a completely revamped menu.

“We look forward to serving lunch at The Continental once again,” said Michael Smith, D’Amico & Partners Director of Operations. “The culinary team and D’Amico leadership have worked together to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience that matches our lush indoor/outdoor setting with fresh, local ingredients and unparalleled service.”

The new menu features an American Spa section designed to provide the healthiest and most flavorful options possible, with all dishes under 750 calories. Entrees include shallot crusted sablefish, celery root ravioli, herb roasted salmon and poached chicken breast.

If calories are no object, diners may choose from the American Luxe section, which offers classics such as The Continental burger and crab soufflé benedict. More elaborate options can be found under the Caviar & Truffles heading, offering indulgences such as cauliflower risotto with scallops and truffle carpaccio, and sweet pea pancakes with crab and caviar. A range of USDA Prime steaks is always available, along with both domestic and Japanese wagyu.

For oenophiles, The Continental has one of the most interesting and comprehensive wine lists in town, containing many boutique producers not available elsewhere. Cocktail aficionados will delight in the collection of innovative craft cocktails, including low-proof and zero-proof selections.