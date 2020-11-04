The Curtain Rises at Artis—Naples

The months-long intermission has ended at the Naples landmark, which will usher in the new season with concerts and art exhibitions this month

“Intermission is over,” Kathleen van Bergen, CEO/President of Artis—Naples, announced in a September statement. Following a months-long closure, “we believe we have found ways to safely allow our audiences to return once again to our cultural campus to enjoy the power of the visual and performing arts,” she added. The organization’s enhanced safety protocols require that all patrons must observe social distancing, wear face masks, and have their temperature checked upon entry.

The Baker Museum is celebrating its twentieth anniversary and reopening to the general public with timed entries November 1. In honor of this milestone birthday, the museum is partnering with artist Dale Chihuly—whose works were on display when the museum opened in November 2000—on an exhibition entitled “Dreaming Forms: Chihuly Then and Now,” which includes early and recent works presented inside and out. The Baker Museum is also mounting “Subject Matters: Selections from the Permanent Collection,” “Rodin: Truth Form Life/Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collections,” and “Magritte: Reflections of Another World, Paintings from the Van Parys Family.” The latter features six works by Belgian artist René Magritte that have never been shown in North America and have not been exhibited in almost 50 years.

The Naples Philharmonic Sypert Salon Series, Wang Chamber Music Series, and Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra All That Jazz Series will take place in Hayes Hall this season to accommodate social distancing. Highlights from this month include a “Auric and Shostakovich” chamber music concert November 1, two All That Jazz performances with vocalist Kenny Washington on November 4, and a Sypert Salon concert entitled “Beethoven and His Influence” on November 29 and December 1.