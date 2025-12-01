Curt Edwards has built a career serving families as a complexity manager. His expertise lies in providing the clarity, perspective, and control needed to achieve long-term financial goals with peace of mind.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Curt has helped clients navigate complex planning, investing, lending, and banking needs. While based in Naples, his national reach is a testament to his extensive expertise. Edwards and his team value collaboration with your existing advisors. They believe in providing comprehensive advice that goes beyond the expected.

The rise of family offices has created a demand for elevated wealth management relationships. Edwards and his team have positioned themselves as outsourced family office managing directors to meet this need.

Happiness is not accidental. You’ve worked hard to achieve it. The goal of the Edwards team is to help you maintain that sense of fulfillment throughout your journey.

850 PARK SHORE DRIVE

NAPLES, FL

239-313-1583

CEDWARDS1@WILMINGTONTRUST.COM