Renée Gaddis has established herself as one of Naples, Florida’s premier interior designers, garnering recognition for over a decade. A graduate of Iowa State University, she is a licensed interior designer, NCIDQ Certified, an ASID member, and a GREEN AP, showcasing her commitment to excellence and sustainability in her work. Her innovative designs not only grace some of the area’s finest residential properties but also attract top architects and builders.

Gaddis’ versatility shines through her ability to navigate a wide range of styles, including coastal, contemporary, and transitional designs, alongside creating distinctive commercial spaces. In addition to her design prowess, Gaddis is a passionate advocate for children with heart disease. She actively leads fundraising initiatives for research, partnering with organizations like the American Heart Association and the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

15940 Old 41 N., Suite 530

Naples, FL 34110

239-431-8352

reneegaddis.com