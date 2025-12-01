Dr. Diane Brzezinski, or Dr. B as patients call her, earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of Des Moines in Iowa in 1994. Immediately after, she began a rigorous internship at St. John’s Healthcare System in the heart of Detroit, Michigan. Dr. B recalls that it was challenging but rewarding to build rapport with patients and apply her medical studies to real-world situations. Her patient-first approach and conscientious work ethic quickly earned her a teaching fellowship at Michigan State University in 1996.

After completing her residency, Dr. B was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1999 and opened her practice in Naples, Florida, the following year. Dedicated to staying current on the latest treatments and studies, Dr. B remains active in the medical community as a member of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association (FOMA), American Osteopathic Association (AOA), Collier County Medical Society (CCMS), and as a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI). Meet Dr. B’s team including Michael Hellman, DO and Kelly Fennemore, ARNP on our website, drbnaples.com.

1250 PINE RIDGE RD., UNIT 101A

NAPLES, FL

239-261-9990

DRBNAPLES.COM