Ann Harrison is named recently to The 1,000 Club, recognizing the world’s most influential travel advisors and is a member of Virtuoso, the travel industry’s leading luxury network globally.

Whatever the desired journey, Harrison’s goal is to bring people together, craft richly detailed personal travel, and involve clients so they may discover the adventure, beauty, food, culture and traditions of people and places around the globe.

Ann Harrison Travel has earned preferred partner privileges with more than 20 luxury hotel collections and brands, resulting in a vetted portfolio with uncommon benefits for clients. A Virtuoso Voyages Host, Ann is honored to be one of a few prestigious Certified Tauck Specialists and Ultra-Luxury Silversea Specialists.

Harrison’s love for giving back to communities permeates her passion for travel and her desire to promote cultural preservation and sustainable tourism. Harrison takes an active role as a member of The League Club, each year sponsoring Naples Tables and highlighting leading luxury travel brands.

Whether curating an itinerary for a multigenerational family, private club, couples, or a solo traveler, Ann Harrison Travel takes a holistic approach to tailor travel that inspires.

Ann Harrison Travel is an independent affiliate of Avenue Two Travel.

NAPLES, FL | 207-329-8038 | ANNHARRISONTRAVEL.COM