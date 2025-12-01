The brain is the most fascinating organ and the last frontier in our body. It’s our commander in chief. Once it ceases to work, life no longer exist. The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 3 people worldwide suffers from a neurological disorder . It is suggested that at least 1 in 4 children born today will live to 100. As we live longer, the number of people with neurological diseases will continue to increase. To decrease its burden, it’s vital to promote brain health across our lifespan to prevent or mitigate negative effects. Neurologists are in the best position to advocate for brain health. Promoting education and lifestyle, including diet, exercise , good sleep habits, and healthy cognitive activities based on scientific data are essential to live longer and maintain quality of life.

Dr Igor Levy-Reis MD FAAN is board-certified in neurology and neurophysiology, and certified by the United Council of Neurological Supspecialites (UCNS) in headache, geriatric neurology, and neurology and neuropsychiatry.

6770 Immokalee Road, Suite 111

Naples, FL 34119

239-594-8002

nasamri.com