Edward A Scherder DMD, JD; Robert C. Hedgepath DMD; Patrick J. Carrigan DMD; Kurtis P. Hussey DMD; Jose M. Horak DMD; Katie N. Rodriguez DMD, MS

BayView Dental Arts invites Neapolitans to become more familiar, comfortable, and excited to experience the latest technology available. At each visit, advanced knowledge, skill, and equipment are maximized so that every patient experiences optimal dental care.

Having founded BayView Dental Arts in 2007, Dr. Edward Scherder is committed to maintaining the cornerstones of his practice—compassion, skill, ethics, and technology. As a prominent specialist in prosthodontics, Dr. Scherder taps into modern technology to promote more advanced dental treatment options.

Dr. Robert Hedgepath administers exceptional aesthetics and function with the use of Invisalign or crowns and veneers. From bridge work to partials and dentures, he offers the very best in dental care.

Dr. Patrick Carrigan uses advanced techniques for patients to achieve the most successful long-term prognosis for their teeth.

Dr. Kurtis Hussey is a general dentist with advanced training in restorative and digital dentistry. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at the University of Florida, graduating at the top of his dental class.

Dr. Jose Horak is a compassionate listener, focused on advanced education and innovation, and provides the highest quality dental care. Dr. Horak attended the University of Connecticut along with a rigorous residency program in advanced general dentistry at the University of Florida.

Dr. Katie Rodriguez is also a prosthodontist. With a focus on smile makeovers and cosmetic dentistry, she strives to rehabilitate smiles with beauty and function using the latest modern technology and meticulous attention to detail.

Drs. Scherder, Hedgepath, Carrigan, Hussey, Horak, and Rodriguez look forward to the opportunity to meet with you individually to discuss your dental health and expectations and to create the smile you have always dreamed of.

1001 Tenth Ave. S., Suite 218

Naples, FL 34102

239-434-5545

bayviewdentalarts.com