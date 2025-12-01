Inspired Closets SWFL is proud to serve homeowners across Naples and greater Southwest Florida, growing to five showrooms thanks to loyal clients and customer referrals. From closets and garages to pantries, home offices, and Murphy beds, they deliver custom solutions, one customer at a time.

“Our goal is to take care of everything, from start to finish, so our customers can enjoy the process,” says owner HL Burkley. With Price Match Assurance and a limited Lifetime Warranty, Inspired Closets SWFL remains competitive without relying on inflated discounts. Their straightforward approach, paired with exceptional service, has earned them consistent 5-star reviews.

Builders, too, rely on Inspired Closets SWFL as a trusted partner. “We know how important it is for builders to have reliable support and a finished space that exceeds expectations,” Burkley explains. With the new Envision by Inspired Closets® design tool, clients can walk through their design at-scale, creating confidence in their design decisions.

Now celebrating a new 3,800-square-foot Sarasota showroom and an expansion into Tampa, Inspired Closets SWFL continues to build on a foundation of trust, efficiency, and quality craftsmanship. It all begins with a free design consultation—and a vision brought beautifully to life.

5450 TAYLOR RD., NAPLES, FL

239-948-0022

INSPIREDCLOSETSSWFL.COM