Opening next year, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples—the area’s first-ever stand-alone Ritz-Carlton-branded property, conceived by Stock Development and its luxury condominium division, Stock Residences—has already set a new benchmark for coastal luxury. At the heart of its success is a sales team whose excellence continues to define the market in Southwest Florida. Marcia Erpenbeck, John Rebimbas, and Dorothy Gora, longtime Stock associates, have driven the project’s remarkable momentum, now more than 80 percent sold. Known for their deep networks, discerning client service, and results- driven approach, this award-winning trio has become a trusted force in Naples’ luxury real estate landscape.

Guiding buyers through this exclusive, boutique-style community—an address already celebrated as Naples’ most anticipated Gulf-front success story—the team showcases 128 estate-style residences framed by Vanderbilt Beach, the Gulf of Mexico, and Vanderbilt Lagoon. With more than 50,000 square feet of amenities managed by The Ritz-Carlton, every detail reflects the brand’s legacy of service and sophistication.

Recently honored with the prestigious 2025 “Sand Dollar Award”—a back-to-back recognition of their expertise—Erpenbeck, Rebimbas, and Gora continue to elevate the benchmark for luxury home sales. Under their direction, a curated collection of move-in-ready designer residences at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples remain available for purchase, offering an exceptional turnkey lifestyle within one of the region’s most distinguished enclaves.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples’ Sales Gallery

2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 106

239.249.6260

rcrnaples.com