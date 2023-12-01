HL Burkley is a career general contractor. More than 20 years ago while remodeling homes in Southwest Florida, he saw the need for better home organization solutions.

“From the moment I saw my first built-in closet, I was in love,” says HL. “I set out to change the paradigm of what was considered appropriate storage.”

This led HL and his wife Kerry to launch Inspired Closets SWFL, now with three showrooms in Naples, Bonita Springs, and Fort Myers. “Our goal is to take the process of organizing your home from consultation and design, to preparation and installation, and make it easy,” he says. “With our world-class U.S. manufacturing facility, all of our products are custom made for what we do. The precision is amazing, giving us a superior product at a great value

for our customers.”

As a locally owned company, HL and Kerry are heavily invested in raising awareness of the STARability Foundation, which provides life-transforming opportunities for people in their community with disabilities like their son Henry. “We believe in the power of inclusivity and the potential of every individual,” says Kerry. “STARability embodies these values and we’re truly proud to be a part of their inspirational journey.”

There’s no space that Inspired Closets SWFL can’t transform. In addition to closets, the company is known for its garage makeovers with epoxy floors, home office, pantry, entertainment center, and Murphy bed designs. For all your home organization needs, schedule a complimentary consultation with one of their expert designers at inspiredclosetsswfl.com.

5450 TAYLOR RD., NAPLES, FL

239-948-0022 | INSPIREDCLOSETSSWFL.COM