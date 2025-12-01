Moran Wealth Management, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that has become synonymous with leadership, integrity, and innovation in Naples and beyond.

Chairman, CEO, and CIO Thomas Moran has called Naples home for the past four decades and now leads an impressive team of over 50 professionals from his firm’s Naples headquarters. Moran works alongside a collaborative executive team that includes President Don Drury, Executive Vice President Corey Grant, and Chief Brand Officer Kylen Moran—all united in advancing the firm’s client-first mission.

Tom Moran was ranked the No. 1 independent financial advisor in Florida and No. 9 in the U.S. on Barron’s list of Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2025. In addition to Moran’s individual credentials, the firm has been named the No. 1 RIA in Southwest Florida and No. 5 in Florida by Financial Advisor Magazine two years in a row. Earlier this year, five of its advisors were recognized as “Five Star Wealth Managers,” underscoring the depth of expertise across the organization.

Entrusted with over $5 billion in client assets, Moran Wealth differentiates itself from other firms by providing a dual focus on asset management and wealth advisory. Explore how their client-focused, award-winning team can help chart a clear path toward your financial goals.

5801 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 110

Naples, FL 34108

239-920-4440

moranwm.com