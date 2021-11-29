The Garrison Brothers Come to Naples

The next week will be a great time to be a bourbon lover in Naples, because Garrison Brothers Distillery, the award-winning bourbon made from corn-to-cork one bottle at a time, is coming to town. Both Dan Garrison and Charlie Garrison, as well as Master Distiller Donnis Todd, will all be in Naples for the upcoming QBE Shootout golf tournament (December 8-12) and are hosting a handful of events around town:

Tuesday, December 7, 4-6pm: Happy Hour & Guest Bartending Night at Bar Tulia (Fifth Avenue South)

Enjoy Garrison Brothers cocktails followed by a focused flight led by Master Distiller Donnis Todd. Guests will enjoy the pours of Garrison Brothers expressions including Honey Dew, Small Batch, and Single Barrel. The event will also include a raffle with prizes including QBE golf tickets, bottles of Small Batch, and Garrison Brothers hats.

Tickets: $80 each and can be purchased by calling Bar Tulia at 239-228-7606

Wednesday, December 8, 6-8pm: Garrison Brothers Bar Takeover at The Continental

Charlie Garrison and Drew Pennington will be behind the bar serving and walking guests through flight tastings. There is a $100 ticket option which includes a two-flight tasting of Small Batch and Single Barrel, paired with an opening cocktail and two tapas style food offerings. A $175 ticket option includes a flight tasting of Honey Dew, Balmorhea, and Guadalupe, paired with an opening cocktail and three tapas style plates. Tickets may be purchased by calling The Continental at 239-659-0007. Guests may also email the general manager at gm.continental@damico.com

Wednesday, December 8, 6-9pm: Chef Pairing Dinner at Dorona with Master Distiller Donnis Todd

Join Master Distiller Donnis Todd for a night of fine bourbon and fine food. Donnis will be taking guests through the bourbon-making process at a cocktail reception featuring two different cocktails featuring Honey Dew bourbon, followed by a four-course meal with a flight tasting of Small Batch, Single Barrel and Balmorhea. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased by calling Dorona 239-529-2819.

Friday, December 10, 6-9pm: Meet the Maker Tasting Event at Shula’s Steak House with Distillery Founder Dan Garrison

Join Distillery Quarterback Dan Garrison for a night of storytelling and whiskey tastes at Shula’s Steak House. Dan will be telling the tale of how he built the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas from the ground up as he takes guests through a full tasting of Garrison Brothers award-winning bourbon. He’ll teach you everything you need to know about fine bourbon whiskey as you work your way through pours of our Honey Dew, Single Barrel, Balmorhea, Guadalupe, and Laguna Madre bourbon. Guests will enjoy charcuterie plates paired with a new cocktail, “The Dancehall.” Tickets are $95 and can be purchased by calling Stephanie Scholes at 239-659-3176.